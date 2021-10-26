New Jersey school district suspends assistant teacher who allegedly told student 'we don't negotiate with terrorists'

(CNN) A New Jersey teaching assistant was suspended by the Ridgefield School District after an alleged incident last week in which a Muslim-American student claimed he was called a terrorist after asking a question during math class.

The school district did not describe what took place but said that the staff member is suspended while it conducts a full investigation into the matter.

Mohammed Zubi, a senior at Ridgefield Memorial High School, said the class was working on a project last Wednesday and he raised his hand to ask if students could have more time to finish the assignment when the assistant teacher allegedly responded saying, "We don't negotiate with terrorists."

"I'm looking around, at a loss for words, completely shocked," Zubi told CNN. He said the entire class heard the exchange and he asked the girl behind him to make sure that's what the assistant teacher had said, and she confirmed she heard the same thing.

Zubi, 17, said the assistant teacher came up to him a few minutes later, patted him on the back, and said he didn't mean it like that. "In my head I'm just like, what other way could he have meant that?" Zubi said.

