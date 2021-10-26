Two middle school students are being praised after their quick actions saved their bus driver

(CNN) Two middle school students are being praised for their quick action when their bus driver experienced a medical emergency.

Conner Doss and Kane Daugherty are students at East Paulding Middle School outside Atlanta and were on a full bus when the incident happened, according to CNN affiliate WSB-TV.

"I come out, I come in the aisle and look down. Miss Julie's face is bright red and shaking," Doss told WSB.

The driver managed to pull over and that's when they realized something was wrong.

"I hear her say, 'Hey! Somebody help!' So, I run up. She's over here shaking really bad," said Daugherty. "I picked up the [dispatch radio], I said, 'Somebody help. Our bus driver feels really dizzy.' Somebody called her phone."

Read More