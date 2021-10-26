Former Liberty University spokesman sues for wrongful termination after allegedly speaking out against school's handling of Title IX lawsuit

(CNN) A former Liberty University spokesman is suing the university for firing him after he allegedly spoke out on how the school was handling sexual misconduct allegations, according to a suit filed Monday.

Walter Scott Lamb most recently served as the senior vice president of communications and public engagement for the school. He is alleging the university fired him after he argued with executive leadership over their handling of a lawsuit filed in July, where 12 women claimed the university created an environment on its Virginia campus that increased the likelihood of sexual assault and rape.

Lamb is requesting past and future loss of wages and benefits, including pre- and post-judgment interest, compensatory and punitive damages as well as attorney fees. He did not name a specific amount.

A Liberty University spokesperson said in a statement, the university "categorically denies" Lamb's claims he was fired because of the Title IX lawsuit.

"In reality, Mr. Lamb was terminated-with-cause as a result of a meeting about a recent review of the area under his management," their statement reads. "Lamb's lawsuit is a transparent effort to rebuild his own reputation by shamefully playing on the goodwill of supporters of sexual assault victims. We look forward to addressing his claims in court."

