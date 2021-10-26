Alex Trautwig/Getty Images The Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series on October 26 in Houston. In pictures: The 2021 World Series

The World Series began Tuesday night with the Houston Astros hosting the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

This is the third World Series in five years for the Astros, who won it all in 2017. But many baseball fans consider that title tainted because of a cheating scandal.

Major League Baseball found the team had illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams' pitching signs during their championship season, leading Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane to fire manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Veteran Dusty Baker now leads the Astros and is looking for his first World Series title as a manager. Many of the team's 2017 stars remain, including second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa and third baseman Alex Bregman.

This is Atlanta's first World Series appearance since 1999. The Braves got here by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, last season's World Series winners, in the National League Championship Series. They are managed by Brian Snitker, and their stars include first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Austin Riley and second baseman Ozzie Albies.