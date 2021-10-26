Braves pitcher Charlie Morton fractures bone in his leg, leaves World Series game in third inning

(CNN) Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series after leaving Game 1 with a fractured bone in his leg, according to his team.

Morton left the game in the bottom of the third inning after throwing 44 pitches in Houston. The Braves were leading 5-0 when Morton struck out Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve with a curve. On his delivery, Morton almost went to the ground and came up with a limp.

Despite the setback, the Braves went on to win the game 6-2. AJ Minter, who replaced Morton, held the Astros to three hits and one run over 2 and 2/3 innings in a strong bullpen performance.

As for Morton, the Braves said he underwent X-rays that revealed a right fibula fracture. "He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022," the team tweeted

According to MLB.com , the damage was done in the second inning when Morton was hit in the outside right calf by a 102.4 mph batted ball from Yuli Gurriel.

