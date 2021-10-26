Braves vs Astros: World Series pits father versus son

(CNN) A World Series is not an event that needs additional hyping, but a father versus son dynamic is a welcome subplot nonetheless.

The best-of-seven Fall Classic series to crown this year's Major League Baseball champion begins on Tuesday night, bringing Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker face-to-face with his son, Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker.

Looking for his first ever World Series title in the Braves' first World Series appearance since 1999, Snitker will be hoping his son will not hold the key to Astros manager Dusty Baker repeating the team's 2017 triumph.

Fired to a 95-67 AL West-winning season record by diminutive second baseman Jose Altuve, the Astros arrive with a superior record to the Braves' underwhelming 88-73 NL East record, and the Braves coach is not expecting his son to give him any tips on getting Altuve out.

'He's going to want to kick my a**!'

