Susannah Hills is a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the Columbia University Medical Center. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Fourteen years ago, I sat face-to-face with my doctor, weighing my odds of survival. Was it a flip of a coin?

I had breast cancer that had traveled to my lymph nodes, and on a bone scan it appeared to have spread to my skull. For two weeks, I had been reading the dismal, nauseating survival statistics for younger women with metastatic breast cancer.

"If I were in Vegas, I'd put money on you being alive in five years," my doctor said.

It was a relief to have someone put winning odds on me being around for that long, but I was reeling from the news.

I was a healthy, 31-year-old surgery resident. I had no known risk factors for breast cancer, aside from some relatively distant family history. A year and a half earlier, I felt a hard lump smaller than a pea. At the time, a breast cancer specialist said it was a benign cyst.

