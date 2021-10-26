Why am I a scaredy-cat and you're not? The science of fright

Scariest haunted house attractions across America in 2019
Scariest haunted house attractions across America in 2019
Bates Motel (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania): There's nothing quite like a relaxing getaway at a vintage motor court. And then there's the Bates Motel! Click through the gallery for more on the Bates Motel and other haunted house attractions across the USA:
Bates Motel (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania): The Bates offers more than a place to rest your sleepy head. A little recreational ax-throwing never hurt anyone -- right?
Bates Motel (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania): Don't be scared -- they're just clownin' around at the Bates.
The Dent Schoolhouse (Cincinnati): This trio gives new meaning to the term "student body." Dent Schoolhouse also offers a "Lights Out" experience and a Christmas straight out of your nightmares.
The Dent Schoolhouse (Cincinnati): They've put all their heads together for a class project. You don't want to know what happens if you getting a failing grade.
The Dent Schoolhouse (Cincinnati): Come get a lesson in anatomy at the Dent Schoolhouse. And yes, this attraction is at an actual former school.
Erebus (Pontiac, Michigan): Customers line up around the block to get their thrill on. The Erebus website says "we've seen 25-year-olds wet themselves and faint."
Erebus (Pontiac, Michigan): If you encounter any mechanical issues during your visit, the friendly staff is always ready to assist you.
Erebus (Pontiac, Michigan): Someone hasn't gotten their beauty rest -- this could be an ugly encounter.
Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror (Las Vegas): There's no gamble here -- enter the Trilogy of Terror and you're sure to get some thrills 'n' chills. This photo shows the inviting entrance to the "Coven of 13."
Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror (Las Vegas): The "Gates of Hell" comes with some troubling numerology and an R rating. Hmmmm, is it a Vegas lounge act gone bad?