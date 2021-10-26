Why am I a scaredy-cat and you're not? The science of fright

Photos: Scariest haunted house attractions across America in 2019 Hide Caption 1 of 28

Bates Motel (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania): There's nothing quite like a relaxing getaway at a vintage motor court. And then there's the Bates Motel!

Bates Motel (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania): The Bates offers more than a place to rest your sleepy head. A little recreational ax-throwing never hurt anyone -- right?

Bates Motel (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania): Don't be scared -- they're just clownin' around at the Bates.

The Dent Schoolhouse (Cincinnati): This trio gives new meaning to the term "student body." Dent Schoolhouse also offers a "Lights Out" experience and a Christmas straight out of your nightmares.

The Dent Schoolhouse (Cincinnati): They've put all their heads together for a class project. You don't want to know what happens if you getting a failing grade.

The Dent Schoolhouse (Cincinnati): Come get a lesson in anatomy at the Dent Schoolhouse. And yes, this attraction is at an actual former school.

Erebus (Pontiac, Michigan): Customers line up around the block to get their thrill on. The Erebus website says "we've seen 25-year-olds wet themselves and faint."

Erebus (Pontiac, Michigan): If you encounter any mechanical issues during your visit, the friendly staff is always ready to assist you.

Erebus (Pontiac, Michigan): Someone hasn't gotten their beauty rest -- this could be an ugly encounter.

Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror (Las Vegas): There's no gamble here -- enter the Trilogy of Terror and you're sure to get some thrills 'n' chills. This photo shows the inviting entrance to the "Coven of 13."