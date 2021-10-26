Flash flooding in Italian city turns roads into rivers

Rome (CNN) Flash flooding has turned roads into rivers in the port city of Catania, on the Italian island of Sicily.

The situation is "very critical," Giuseppa Maria Spampinato, a government official based in Catania, told CNN on Tuesday. From the view of her office's window, Spampinato said the main street in the city -- Via Etnea -- appeared completely flooded.

On Monday Italy's Department for Civil Protection issued a red alert -- its highest level warning -- for flooding in northeast Sicily and the southwest region of Calabria. A red alert was issued for a second day on Tuesday due to further expected intense rainfall.

A "depression area on the central Mediterranean persists and is causing disturbed weather conditions in the southern areas of the country," the Italian government said Monday.

Intense rainfall and strong winds have impacted southern Italy since Sunday, with half a meter (nearly 20 inches) of rain reported in the region.

