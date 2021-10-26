CNN —

A supportive bra that you can wear under all day and barely feel doesn’t come around very often — so when we find one, and it goes on sale, we want to shout it from the rooftops. Today is fortunately one of those days because ThirdLove, the brand that makes our favorite comfy yet functional bra, is running a promo on that exact item.

For today only, ThirdLove is offering 40% off the 24/7 Bra Holiday Limited-Edition Kit, bringing the price on two 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bras down to just $75 total. Considering one bra is $65 alone, that’s some major savings.

ThirdLove 24/7 Bra Holiday Limited-Edition Kit ($75, originally $130; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

You can customize your kit by choosing from 12 different vibrant, seasonal or neutral shades and selecting your band and cup size. If you’re not sure about either, ThirdLove also offers a handy sizing chart based on the type of bra you’re buying to make sure you get the perfect fit.

Through the month of October, ThirdLove will also be donating 15% of proceeds from the sale of all its kits to the Women’s Cancer Research Foundation, which provides funding for advances in treatments of cancers that mainly affect women.

When we tried the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra, we found it to be incredibly comfortable and fit better than many of the other bras we’ve worn in the past. Since the promo lasts only through the end of today, be sure to snag the colors and sizes you want before the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra goes back to its full price.