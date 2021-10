CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the previous-gen version of our upgrade pick for best streaming device, discounted Toms boots and savings on organic mattresses by Avocado. All that and more below.

Apple TV 4K, 32GB ($124.99, originally $179.99; woot.com)

Apple Apple TV 4K, 32GB

Start prepping for your next TV binge: The previous-gen Apple TV 4K, our upgrade pick for best streaming device, is down to $124.99 — that’s 30% off — at Woot!. Apple TV 4K is powered by tvOS and integrates with iTunes and iCloud, allowing you to stream music, photos and videos from your existing library. Plus, if you own compatible Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly share content on your big screen. Your shows will look better than ever with 4K, which uses four times more pixels than Full HD, and HDR, which makes for especially vivid colors and detail — and they’ll sound incredible too, thanks to immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Avocado Green Mattress

If you’re looking for a mattress made from organic materials, Avocado is your best bet. The mattress brand is renowned for its handcrafted, organic mattresses that are sustainably made with only nontoxic materials. And now you can enjoy $150 off the Green, Vegan Hybrid, Latex and Vegan Latex mattresses with code ORGANIC, and take $350 off the Organic Luxury Mattress with code EARLYBF — plus, the City Bed Frame is 30% off. And there are deals for your four-legged family members too: The Dog Bed Frame and Dog Bed + Dog Pillow Bolster Bundle are both 30% off.

ThirdLove 24/7 Bra Holiday Limited Edition Kit ($75, originally $130; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove Thirdlove

Get ready for fall with a new deal on bras from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). For today only, you can snag 40% off the brand’s 24/7 Bra Holiday Limited Edition Kit. That means you’ll get two of the incredibly popular 24/7 bras in any color you want for just $75. This sale won’t last long, so move quickly if you want to take advantage of the savings.

Toms

If your shoe collection could use a fall upgrade, turn your feet toward Toms, where full-price, seasonally appropriate styles are 25% off. You’ll also find deals on all types of boots for men and women, from wedge booties to hiking-inspired styles.. Just be sure to shop before this sale ends tonight.

Sun Joe Fall Tools (starting at $13.99; ebay.com)

Ebay

Sun Joe’s outdoor products for fall are on sale at eBay just in time for the change in season. Tools like pressure washers, leaf blowers and mulchers are up to 40% off now, with prices as low as $13.99. It’s everything you need to keep your yard looking pristine before winter hits.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

REI Outlet Sale

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors, head over to the REI Outlet first. The major outdoor retailer’s latest sale is offering up to 50% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: brands like CamelBak, The North Face, Osprey, Gregory and more are all included in the sale, so head on over before it ends Nov. 1.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($147.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are over $50 off now on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $147.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Purple; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Solo Stove

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is having a flash sale on its biggest fire pit: the Yukon. The smoke-free fire stove made with stainless steel is now $150 off the original price this weekend only. Snag it before it sells out and enjoy the outdoors with your family.

The Home Depot Holiday Hosting Sale

The Home Depot The Home Depot

The holidays have arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers can save big on thousands of items necessary for holiday hosting, including furniture, dinnerware, linens, tableware and more. It’s the perfect excuse to revamp your home for the most wonderful time of the year.

Refurbished Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker ($72.99 with code CNNSLA, originally $119.99; dailysteals.com)

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

There’s never been a better time to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now Daily Steals is lowering the price on a refurbished 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $72.99 for Underscored readers. The Duo features seven programmable functions for all your cooking needs, including slow cooking, steaming, sautéing and warming, to name just a few.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering $30 off your purchase of $100 or more when you use the code SAVENOW at checkout. Select sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the promotion, which is running today though Oct. 26. Stock up now before your faves sell out.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code FF20 to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

The holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) is on the way, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Holiday Prep Event is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for 20% off when you use the code FALL20. You’ll find discounts on everything from skillets, dish sets, coffee machines and more. Top brands like Nespresso, KitchenAid and more are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchen wares are of excellent quality.

Le Creuset at Amazon

Amazon Le Creuset

No matter what you’re cooking up this holiday season, chances are you could use some Le Creuset to help make it delicious. Right now at Amazon, a range of the kitchen brand’s cast-iron Dutch ovens are on sale for $179.95 — pick one up in an eye-catching enameled color that matches your kitchen style.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

The holidays have arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s latest blowout sale, featuring discounts on over 1,000 items, starts now, with tons of holiday decor, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more up to 70% off — not to mention everything ships for free.

Best Buy Early Black Friday

Apple Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing now through Nov. 1, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatches (starting at $219.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Right now you can snag Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatches from Amazon for as little as $219.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. We named the Galaxy Watch 4 our best Android smartwatch because we loved how it used Google’s Wear OS, allowing us more access to Google’s apps. Also, the redesigned sensor of the Galaxy Watch 4 makes it an excellent fitness tracker that offers more accurate stats. This sale is happening today only, so pick your favorite color and add it to your cart ASAP.

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is rewarding those who pick up presents and supplies for their four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. The best part? You’ll get a $30 gift card when you spend $60 for future shopping. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

AncestryDNA Family Pack ($198, originally $297; ancestry.com)

AncestryDNA AncestryDNA Family Pack

If you have yet to investigate your family tree, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now when you buy two AncestryDNA kits, you’ll get a third free — that’s a total cost of $198 with free shipping, down from the original price of $297. Not only does this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it also happens to make a great holiday gift for loved ones.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($13.27, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $15.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

