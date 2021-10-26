A vacation to Hawaii is always a good choice — trust us. The weather, culture, food, landscape and miles upon miles of sandy beaches are all reasons, among many others, to head to the 50th state.

With airfares being cheap, now’s as good of a time as ever to book your trip to Hawaii. We’re seeing round-trip flights from several West Coast gateways to Hawaii from just $198 round-trip.

And, all the fares we’re seeing include a seat in the main cabin, rather than in basic economy. In other words, you’ll be able to take a carry-on bag on board free of charge, as well as other perks that are often skipped on basic economy fares.

Getty Images

We’re seeing these cheap flight deals from San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Diego (SAN) to the Hawaiian destinations of Honolulu (HNL) and Kahului (OGG), Maui. The fares are scattered throughout December 2021 through February 2022 and beyond. Additionally, some of the cheapest fares include weekend travel dates — ideal if you’re not flexible with your travel plans.

We recommend booking either directly through the airline or via an online travel agent like Priceline, Expedia or Travelocity.

Here are some examples of the cheap Hawaii tickets you can book right now.

Priceline Los Angeles to Kahului for $198 round-trip

Priceline San Francisco to Kahului for $198 round-trip

Priceline Los Angeles to Honolulu for $198 round-trip

Priceline San Francisco to Honolulu for $198 round-trip

Priceline San Diego to Honolulu for $198 round-trip

Where to stay in Hawaii

Once you’ve arrived in Hawaii, you’ll need somewhere to stay, and the islands are known for being on the pricier side. But fear not! There are budget hotel options to be found so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank.

Check out these hotels for your stay in Maui.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea — At the higher end of the price spectrum, this property offers all the luxury amenities you need, including three swimming pools and three on-site restaurants.

Hilton Waikoloa Village — This property has a full-service spa on site, as well as a golf course. There’s also a free shuttle service to nearby Anaeho’omalu Bay for a day off the resort.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa — For someone looking for an all-in-one stay, this is it. The resort offers a full-service spa, five on-site restaurants and a water park.

Hilton The Hilton Waikoloa Village

And if you’re heading to Honolulu, check out these hotels for your stay in Hawaii’s capital.

Halekulani — At the higher end of the price spectrum, this property has stunning views overlooking Diamond Head, along with three on-site restaurants, a day spa and a live jazz lounge.

The Royal Hawaiian, A Luxury Collection Resort — Located in the heart of Waikiki, this property features an exclusive area on the beach, as well as a full-service spa and two outdoor pools.

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa — If you’re looking for beach access, this is a great option. The Moana Surfrider is just steps from the famous Waikiki Beach with a private beach area and also features a freshwater pool.

Halekulani The Halekulani hotel

How to book your flights

If your mind is now set on the idea of heading to Hawaii, make sure you book your flight the right way in order to maximize what you’re getting for your purchase. For instance, there are a number of credit cards that earn extra rewards or perks when you book travel with them.

Widely considered the best card for booking flights is The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend on flights booked directly with an airline or via Amex Travel when you use the Amex Platinum. So, if you book this $198 round-trip flight directly with American Airlines, you’d earn 990 points from Amex, plus miles in American’s AAdvantage program.

Alternatively, you could book these flights with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3 points per dollar on travel, including flights, and 5 points total on air travel if you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Then, when you’re ready to book your hotel, you can use the same card to earn 3 points for hotel and home rental bookings, or 10 points total when booking through Ultimate Rewards.

And if you’re planning to book with an online travel agency like Priceline, remember to book your flights with a credit card that earns points on all travel, not just travel booked directly with airlines or via an issuer’s booking portal.

Note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they’re subject to change at any time and may have changed, or may no longer be available.