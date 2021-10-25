Scientists discover trace of ancient life in a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby

(CNN) Scientists say they have found a trace of ancient life inside a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby.

The ruby sample from Greenland, where the oldest known deposits of rubies are found, contained graphite -- a mineral made of pure carbon. Chemical signatures in the carbon suggested it was a residue of early life.

"The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said Chris Yakymchuk, professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Waterloo in Canada, in a news release.

The graphite is found in rocks older than 2.5 billion years ago, a time on Earth when oxygen was wanting in the atmosphere and single-cell life existed only in microorganisms and algae.

To determine whether the carbon was biological in origin, the researchers looked at its chemistry -- specifically the composition of isotopes in the carbon atoms.