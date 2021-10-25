CNN Weather produces a weekly column, publishing Mondays, with the weather news you should be aware of as you plan out your week. Find updates each week here. If you enjoy this, sign up to get email updates on significant storms in your inbox.

(CNN) As a historic "bomb cyclone" winds down on the West Coast, computer forecast models are hinting at a possible autumn nor'easter on the East Coast starting Tuesday.

It just won't have all the snow that you usually expect from this kind of storm. Instead, this intensifying storm will bring extreme winds and heavy rains -- the last thing New Yorkers really want to see after the devastating flash flooding this year

"A rapidly developing low pressure system south of Long Island will likely produce heavy rainfall across the region," the National Weather Service in New York says.

Flood and flash flood watches are in effect from southern New Jersey to northern Massachusetts.

There is no doubt that the rainfall in the Northeast over the next couple of days will be because of this strengthening low pressure system. But there remains uncertainty on how strong it will get and how close to the coast it will track.

