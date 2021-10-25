(CNN) A Texas man is facing a first-degree murder charge related to the shooting death of a man sitting in a parked car outside his home earlier this month in a case the victim's family believes could test the limits of the state's so-called stand your ground law.

The confrontation began in the early morning hours of October 11 in Martindale, a small town about 35 miles south of Austin.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, told police he woke up to use the bathroom and "discovered an unknown vehicle with its headlights off, to be parked inside of the driveway next to his pickup truck," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CNN.

Turner said he returned to his bedroom to get his handgun and ran outside to find the headlights of the vehicle turned on, according to the affidavit. Turner told police that the car rapidly backed out of his driveway, he chased after it, and "struck the front driver's side door window twice with his handgun" and fired the gun, striking the driver, the affidavit said.

The victim was identified as Adil Dghoughi, 31, according to police.

