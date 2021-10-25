Jelani Day's cause of death was drowning but it's still unknown how he got in the water, coroner writes

(CNN) Jelani Day's cause of death was drowning, LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch wrote Monday, adding "the manner in which Mr. Day went into the Illinois River is currently unknown."

Day, 25, was last seen at the Illinois State University campus in Normal on August 24 and his car was found two days later about 60 miles north of his home in Bloomington.

The graduate student's body was found floating in the nearby Illinois River on September 4, but his remains weren't identified until late September.

Questions remain about what happened to Day before his body was found.

Ploch wrote that the forensic exam of Day's remains was less than optimal because of decomposition and the activity of river predators in the warm water.

