Police say there are multiple reports of injuries after reports of shots fired at mall in Boise

(CNN) Six people, including a police officer, were injured Monday when shots were reportedly fired at an Idaho mall, according to tweets from the Boise Police Department.

Police say one person is in custody and they have "no further information indicating additional threats at this time."

Police say they are in the process of notifying family members of the people involved.

Officers were going from one merchant to the next clearing each business, police added.

"It is expected to take a little while," police said.

