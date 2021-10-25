DeSantis says plan to offer $5,000 bonuses to out-of-state police relocating to Florida is not related to vaccine mandates

(CNN) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday his plan to offer $5,000 bonuses to law enforcement officers who relocate to Florida for jobs has nothing to do with Covid-19 vaccine mandates roiling big-city police departments.

"It will be available to anyone who comes. If people are saying it's a vaccine issue, it's not. It has nothing to with that," DeSantis said Monday after an economic event in North Venice.

He added, however, he did not "think police officers should be fired for shots."

Low morale among law enforcement is at the heart of the proposed legislation, the governor said. He said Florida is a state which has openly "backed the blue" since the summer of 2020 when the nation saw protests that sometimes turned violent over racial injustice.

"We are 100% excited about saying anyone that's being mistreated, if the morale is low, if you can't take that environment -- and we have openings here -- you are going to get an environment where people are going to support you," he said.