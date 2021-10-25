DeSantis plans to offer $5,000 bonuses to out-of-state police relocating to Florida

(CNN) Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to sign legislation during an upcoming special session to award a $5,000 bonus to law enforcement officers who relocate to Florida to work.

DeSantis said the move comes as the state tries to address the needs of police and sheriff's departments.

"In the next legislative session I'm going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida," DeSantis said Sunday on Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures."

"So NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle, if you're not being treated well, we'll treat you better here. You can fill important needs for us and we will compensate you as a result."

DeSantis announced last week he is planning to call the state legislature back for a special session aimed at adding "protections" for Floridians from federal vaccine mandates.

