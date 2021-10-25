A cyclist survived an attack from a 500-pound bear by kicking the animal after it charged toward him

(CNN) A cyclist lived to tell his tale after a bear attacked him while riding alone in Cantwell, Alaska.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers said in a news release they were notified of the incident last Tuesday. The victim said he was riding his bike when he spotted a large brown bear about 10 to 15 yards away sprinting toward him, the release said.

He told the troopers he jumped off his bike and "began yelling at the bear."

Before the bear made contact, the victim lay on the ground and covered his head, possibly kicking the bear in the process. The bear then bit his leg below the knee.

"The bear made one contact and one bite, then immediately retreated into the vegetation the same way it approached," the release said.