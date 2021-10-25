3 children found abandoned in an apartment with another child's remains in Texas, sheriff says

(CNN) Sheriff's deputies in Houston made a horrifying discovery in an apartment Sunday: three children who they say were abandoned with the decaying body of another child inside.

"I had never heard of a scenario like this. It really caught me by surprise," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news conference Sunday.

The sheriff's office says the children are 15, 10 and 7 years old and are siblings.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said the 15-year-old called authorities and said his 9-year-old brother has been dead for a year and that his body was in the room next to his. The teen said his parents had not lived in the apartment for several months.

Update to scene on Green Crest; a teen (15) adviser that his 9-yr-old brother had been dead for a year and his body was in the room next to his. Deputies found skeletal remains of a small child. Deputies also found two other male children in the apt unit under the age of 10. Both https://t.co/GTDcKeM03K — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2021

"It seems that they were in there while the body was deteriorating," Gonzalez said.

