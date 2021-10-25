Tom Brady becomes inaugural member of 600 touchdown club; gifts hat to young cancer surviving fan

(CNN) Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to have thrown 600 touchdown passes in his career during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rout of the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The 44-year-old, already the league's all-time leader in passing yards (81,479), connected with Mike Evans with six seconds left in the first quarter for a nine-yard touchdown to reach the landmark.

He finished the day with four touchdowns in the Bucs dominant 38-3 victory over the Bears, bringing his total touchdown number to 602.