CNN —

We get to test hundreds of products here at CNN Underscored, from dry shampoos and smart displays to bath towels and robes. And now we want to share our favorite tried and tested products with you, our valued reader.

Versatile, portable and boasting a great game library, Nintendo’s Switch line is a favorite among casual gamers and pros alike. For October’s Underscored Faves Sweepstakes, we’re giving away two Nintendo Switch OLEDs. The Nintendo Switch OLED is a bigger and bolder upgrade of the classic Nintendo Switch that makes your favorite games look even more vibrant. With a beautiful display, sleek connecting dock and a kickstand for tabletop play, our reviewer put it simply: “If you don’t already own a Nintendo Switch, this is the one to get.”

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a great gaming console for first-time buyers, and now you can enter for a chance to win one by following the steps below before midnight on Oct. 29. Make sure to follow @CNNUnderscored on Instagram for more product reviews and recommendations, including your chance to win more of our favorite editor-approved products.

Here’s how to enter

Starting at 12 p.m. EST on Oct. 25, follow these steps to enter before Oct. 29:

On Instagram:

Follow @cnnunderscored (if you don’t already) Like this post Tag three friends who love product reviews and should be following @cnnunderscored

Two winners will be selected on or around Nov. 1, 2021. Check out the official rules here, and good luck!

PRIZE STYLE MAY VARY. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY — VOID WHERE PROHIBITED — SEE OFFICIAL RULES http://bit.ly/sweepsst.

(This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook. Open to US residents ages 18+. Sweepstakes will close at 11:59 p.m. EST on Oct. 29, 2021. Winners will be selected on or around Nov. 1, 2021, and contacted by 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 4, 2021.)