CNN —

Fall-to-winter weather warrants something heavier than a sweater but lighter than a coat, there’s one effortless, super stylish piece of clothing you can always turn to: shackets.

Its simple silhouette combined with its comfort and convenience has made it a popular wardrobe staple, and one that we’ve been spotting on celebs and style influencers alike. That’s why we’ve consulted the experts — from stylists to fashion bloggers — to break down exactly what a shacket is, how you can style this versatile piece, and which options they would recommend.

What is a shacket?

“A shacket is a crossover between a shirt and a jacket,” explains Hang Nguyen, a lifestyle and fashion blogger. “It’s usually a little oversized and looks like a shirt, but made from a heavier material.” And while the heavier material helps distinguish this piece of outerwear from a shirt, it’s also not quite a jacket. For starters, there’s typically no hood or lining. And while you can layer a shacket underneath heavier outerwear, it’s more often layered over tees, tanks or long-sleeved shirts.

One thing experts love about a shacket? Its versatility. Stylist Rebecca Dennett explains that you can wear it “belted, open or buttoned up with a turtleneck underneath” — just a few of the “endless” styling options she notes are possible. Nguyen echoes this sentiment, adding that she loves how shackets can be worn alone as a shirt or as a layering piece, whether over or under other pieces of clothing. Plus, she adds, they’re available in a “wide variety of styles and fabrics like flannel, denim, leather, and more – so there’s something for everyone.”

Shackets are also a perfect option for all sorts of occasions, explains Dennett, “whether you’re headed out to a stylish brunch or just taking your dog for a walk.” And it’s an ideal transitional piece to take you from fall to winter. “It is light enough that it won’t be too hot,” explains stylist Candice Lambert, “and thick enough to give you a bit of warmth as well.”

H&M Oversized Shirt Jacket ($49.99; hm.com)

H&M Oversized Shirt Jacket

Dennett says that she’s seen shackets like this one on the catwalk. Details like the collar, buttons and yoke at the back make for a simple yet stylish option with some great details. One of our favorites is the discreet side-seam pockets, which makes this shacket more practical than other similar styles.

The Ganna Shirt Jacket ($228; aritzia.com)

Aritzia The Ganna Shirt Jacket

A cult-favorite shacket, this option from Aritzia features the style’s signature patch pockets, dropped shoulders, and rounded hem. It’s available in over 30 different colors and patterns, a short and regular cut, and in sizes from 2XS through 2XL. If you’re looking for a non-wool option, this shacket’s also available in a vegan leather and a sherpa material, among other various fabrics.

H&M Shirt Jacket ($29.99; hm.com)

H&M Shirt Jacket

“I love the deep brown color of this one,” explains Nguyen. “Brown got really popular last year and it’s still a trend this year.” This shacket is perfect for anyone on the hunt for a neutral piece of outerwear that’s different from your typical black. “I think everyone has found a deep appreciation for this color and it’s here to stay,” Nguyen says.

Thakoon Wool Blend Shirt Jacket ($195; thakoon.com)

Thakoon Wool Blend Shirt Jacket

For a super stylish and slightly structured option, this mint green wool blend shacket is everything we could ask for and more. The color is unique yet neutral enough to pair with most things in your wardrobe, and we’re huge fans of the high-quality construction.

Banana Republic Oversized Italian Bouclé Shirt Jacket ($279; bananarepublic.com)

Banana Republic Banana Republic Oversized Italian Bouclé Shirt Jacket

“I get Chanel vibes from this shacket,” Lambert says. While the material looks like a tweed, it’s actually made from a blend of various fabrics. “It looks tasteful and expensive,” she says, and recommends styling this shacket with a belt for that extra bit of accentuation to your waist.

Madewell Plus Belrose Shirt-Jacket ($238; madewell.com)

Madewell Plus Belrose Shirt-Jacket

If you’re on the hunt for a cozy piece of outerwear, this perfectly oversized shacket may be just what you need. It’s made from a recycled wool blend, and the buttons along with the deep side pockets make for an effortless piece that’s sure to be your next go-to.

Madewell Boiled Wool Chore Coat ($185; madewell.com)

Madewell Madewell Boiled Wool Chore Coat

The perfect everyday shacket, this wool option sports three large pockets that make it great for all sorts of occasions — from running errands to a fall date. The regular fit is perfect for a slightly relaxed yet still polished look that’ll work for both the virtual and in-person office.

Asos Hooded Brushed Shacket ($57; asos.com)

ASOS Hooded Brushed Shacket

“I love the cut and shape of this shacket,” Nguyen says. “The hooded detail makes it super functional and interesting.” And while most shackets don’t have a hood, this one sports all the details that make for a classic shacket option — including long sleeves, a relaxed fit and two large chest pockets. “It’s great for those who are looking for something a little more unique and streetwear style,” Nguyen explains.

Banana Republic Oversized Italian Wool Shirt Jacket ($259; bananarepublic.com)

Banana Republic Banana Republci Oversized Italian Wool Shirt Jacket

This simple yet chic oversized shacket is made from 100% wool, which will help to keep you warm during chillier days. Dennett loves how it’s styled with a belt, which elevates a casual piece of outerwear into something super stylish.

Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt ($88; everlane.com)

Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt

This polished shacket option is a fan-fave, with a 4.75 star rating from over 500 reviews. Folks love how comfortable yet stylish it is, and easy to pair with nearly anything in your closet. The cotton twill material is warm and durable, but still comfortable enough to be worn as a shirt.

Missguided Black Houndstooth Longline Shacket ($59, originally $99; missguidedus.com)

Missguided US Black Houndstooth Longline Shacket

Lambert is a big fan of black and white houndstooth. “It is such a fun pattern, and can also go with anything,” she says. The slightly longer length of this option adds a little extra drama, and can help keep you warm when temperatures start to drop. “It shows some personality too,” Lambert notes about the pattern. “That you’re adventurous and willing to play with your clothing.”

Free People Ruby Jacket ($128; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Free People Ruby Jacket

For a shacket with a slightly boho feel, this option from Free People is totally cozy and super soft. Like many shacket options, it features patches and curved hem — but the contrast of the collar material and addition of elbow patches give this piece a completely unique feel that’s only rivaled by how comfortable it is.

Flannel and plaid shackets

H&M Oversized Shirt Jacket ($49.99; hm.com)

H&M Oversized Shirt Jacket

“Plaid is always a go-to for fall,” says Nguyen. “The light brown and white plaid combo is my favorite because it looks great on all skin tones and won’t go out of style.” And at under $50, this classic shacket option is available at a great price point.

Abercrombie Relaxed Heavyweight Flannel Shirt Jacket ($79; abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie Abercrombie Relaxed Heavyweight Flannel Shirt Jacket

This relaxed, super cozy shacket is made from a soft yet durable cotton material. It’s the perfect wardrobe staple to throw on over a long-sleeve shirt (like a Henley), or layer under heavy jackets when winter rolls around.

H&M Shirt Jacket ($39.99; hm.com)

H&M Shirt Jacket

Dennett notes that H&M has some great options when it comes to plaid shackets. And at their affordable price point, it’s a challenge not to pick up more than one style! This dark blue option is made from a soft, woven fabric and features snap buttons — a huge draw if you’re looking for a casual, easy to throw on shacket option.

Ava & Viv Women’s Plus-Size Plaid Shirt Shacket ($50; target.com)

Target Women's Plus Size Plaid Shirt Shacket

This pink plaid shacket features French cuffs and a belted waistline for a more polished, formal look. It’s the perfect way to add a bit of girliness to a typically casual piece of outerwear.

Anine Bing Oakley Jacket ($399; aninebing.com)

Anine Bing Oakley Jacket

Lambert loves how the plaid pattern of this shacket is more geometrical. “It’s interesting and gives a fashionable twist to the average shacket,” she says. And though this may be a stylish option, it’s just as practical as well. “Black and white goes with everything.”

Madewell Quilted Shirt Jacket in Plaid ($168; madewell.com)

Madewell Madewell Quilted Shirt Jacket in Plaid

We love the slightly blurred plaid of this shacket, which gives it an effortless, slightly vintage feel. It’s perfect for wearing with jeans of any type, and layering with anything from a T-shirt to a button down shirt.

Universal Thread Women’s Plaid Shirt Shacket ($50; target.com)

Target Universal Thread Women's Plaid Shirt Shacket

For ultimate comfort, this shacket boasts a full taffeta lining and elastic armbands for a slightly more casual feel. It’s designed to be perfectly oversized, hitting below your hip, which makes it a breeze to layer with other lightweight sweaters.

Zara Fringed Plaid Overshirt ($89.90; zara.com)

Zara Fringed Plaid Overshirt

Dennett loves that there are many different and versatile versions of plaid, and this option from Zara is a perfect example. Combine the chic print with the fringe detailing at the back, and you have a totally cool-girl shacket that pairs perfectly with any neutral in your closet.

Sundance Legacy Plaid Jacket ($188; sundancecatalog.com)

Sundance Sundance Legacy Plaid Jacket

This long, rustic shacket features perfect for fall colors, explains Lambert. The knee-length hem gives it sort of a duster jacket feeling, and the unique floral print on the inside of the arm cuff is a fun peekaboo detail.

Leather shackets

Veda Leather Shirt Jacket ($328; thereformation.com)

The Reformation Veda Leather Shirt Jacket

“A leather shacket is a great piece to wear for an evening outing,” says Dennett. This option from Reformation is chic, super cool, and the perfect way to dress up any basic look without coming off as formal. For a slightly dramatic and super trendy monochromatic look, pair it with a matching leather (or faux-leather) pant.

Wilfred The Vegan Leather Ganna Shirt Jacket ($168; aritzia.com)

Aritzia Wilfred The Vegan Leather Ganna Shirt Jacket

If you’re on the hunt for a leather shacket that isn’t black or brown, this vegan option from Aritzia is available in ten different colors, from a luxe garnet red to a gorgeous marble gray.

Floriey Oversized Leather Shirt-Jacket ($385; selfridges.com)

Selfridges Floriey Oversized Leather Shirt-Jacket

“Ted Baker nailed fall with this beautiful, burgundy shacket,” says Lambert. “It’s rich in color but also vibrant,” she notes. We’re huge fans of the slightly dramatic puff sleeves and the uneven hem, that make this a super fashion-forward pick.

Abercrombie Relaxed Vegan Leather Trucker Jacket ($140; abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie Abercrombie Relaxed Vegan Leather Trucker Jacket

For the edgier guy, you can’t go wrong with a leather (or vegan leather) shacket. This relaxed style is sleek and simple, yet still super stylish.

Zara Faux Leather Overshirt ($49.90; zara.com)

Zara Faux Leather Overshirt

“This leather shacket is perfect to edge up your outfit,” says Lambert. It’s “a perfect lightweight version of a leather jacket,” she notes. And it’ll pair perfectly with everything from loud patterns to an all black ensemble for a super sleek, effortlessly chic look.

Corduroy shackets

Madewell Corduroy Yorkway Shirt-Jacket ($88;