CNN —

Cold-weather adventures call for different gear than spring and summer jaunts into the great outdoors, and REI is a go-to source for all of the above. While the brand’s sale section has long been a great place to find deals on travel, footwear, outerwear and more, now is an extra-good time to peruse the deals and see if you can tick any boxes off your fall and winter outdoor shopping list.

Now through Nov. 1, you can take up to 50% off more than 600 items at the REI Outlet, whether you’re looking for camping gear, snowboarding accessories, or warm winter coats. We’ve rounded up seven of the best deals from the sale below — shop them here and check out the rest over at REI Outlet’s sale section.

Kelty Redwing 40 Pack Women’s ($61.73, originally $124.95; rei.com)

REI Kelty Redwing 40 Pack Women's

This much-loved Kelty pack comes in a 40-liter edition that makes it perfect for day trips, overnights, or a busy day around the city — and right now the multipurpose backpack is half off.

_______________________________________________________________________

Deuter Guide Lite 32 Pack Men’s ($74.73, originally $150; rei.com)

REI Deuter Guide Lite 32 Pack Men's

This leafy green backpack is made for the mountains, holding all the essentials in a sleek bag that features a hydration pack and loops for ice axes when the going gets slick.

_______________________________________________________________________

Marmot Colwood Pullover Sweater Men’s ($72.73, originally $122; rei.com)

REI Marmot Colwood Pullover Sweater Men's

This go-with-everything pullover will be your new wardrobe stable. The shawl collar takes the look up a notch, while the fleece wool blend keeps you warm.

_______________________________________________________________________

New Balance Fitness Mat ($15.73, originally $32.99; rei.com)

REI New Balance Fitness Mat

Winter is coming, which means going to the gym in the morning gets way less appetizing. Roll out of bed and knock out some crunches on this mat instead.

_______________________________________________________________________

Saucony Peregrine 10 GTX Trail-Running Shoes Women’s ($59.73, originally $150; rei.com)

REI Saucony Peregrine 10 GTX Trail-Running Shoes Women's

Made to grip on slick trails and inclines, these trail running shoes will keep you going mile after wooded mile. They’re also waterproof for the occasional puddle.

_______________________________________________________________________

The North Face Fanorak Men’s ($46.73, originally $79; rei.com)

REI The North Face Fanorak Men's

With a color-blocked front and a trio of handy pockets, this anorak is a perfect choice for fall’s unpredictable weather (and goes great with sneakers and jeans, too). When it’s sunny, stash it away in its own belt back you can sling around your shoulders.

_______________________________________________________________________

Smartwool Merino 250 Pattern Base Layer Quarter-Zip Top Women’s ($68.73, originally $115; rei.com)

REI Smartwool Merino 250 Pattern Base Layer Quarter-Zip Top Women's

Smartwool makes some of the best activewear out there, and this baselayer is great for early mornings walking the dog, afternoon hikes, or layering under your ski jacket for a day on the slopes.

For more great deals at REI, check out CNN Coupons.