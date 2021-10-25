As much as many of us have been clinging on to summer in our minds, fall — and the holiday season — is very much upon us.

Thanksgiving flights are typically some of the most expensive you’ll see all year. Of course, 2020 was an exception to this rule, with many staying put due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, travel is rebounding, millions have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and families and friends are ready to reunite to celebrate one of our most treasured holidays.

All signs point to a busy Thanksgiving travel period, which means flights will be full — and expensive.

If you’ve been putting off purchasing your Thanksgiving flights, now’s the time to do so. But before making any decisions, make sure you know the best tips and tricks so you’re not stuck paying a small fortune to fly around the Thanksgiving holiday.

We’ve put together a list of the five best methods for finding cheap Thanksgiving flights — here’s what you need to know.

Consider flying on ‘off days’

Pre-pandemic, the busiest travel day of every year was typically the Wednesday before Thanksgiving when seemingly the entire population would embark on a “great migration,” crisscrossing the country to reach family and friends. Then, on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, airports would be once again chock-full of people scrambling to get home to head back to work or school.

Now, with the greater flexibility in working arrangements provided by the pandemic, many travelers have the ability to travel on the “non-traditional” Thanksgiving travel days, which often means you can find cheaper flights.

Take, for example, flights from Detroit to Miami. Nonstop economy flights from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, to the Sunday after the holiday, Nov. 28, will cost you a whopping $778 round-trip with full-service airline Delta.

Google Flights Fly from Detroit to Miami for $778 round-trip

However, if you’re able to work remotely — or have extra time to take off — and could travel from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to the next Tuesday, Nov. 30, you could get to the sun for just $249 round-trip in Delta’s main economy cabin.

Google Flights Fly from Detroit to Miami for $249 round-trip

Of course, not everyone will have the flexibility that allows them to travel on the cheapest days. There are plenty of business travelers who can only be away from the office during the “traditional” Thanksgiving long weekend. But, if you are someone who is able to work remotely, it’s certainly worth considering extending — or shortening — your trip to potentially save several hundred dollars on flights.

Look at alternative airports

Many major metropolitan areas have multiple airports for flyers to choose from. New York has LaGuardia (LGA), Kennedy (JFK), and Newark (EWR) airports; Chicago has O’Hare (ORD) and Midway (MDW); Houston has George Bush-Intercontinental (IAH) and Hobby (HOU); and the list goes on.

When you’re searching for flights, check to see whether your destination has a secondary airport that serves the area. Many times, it can be cheaper to fly to those smaller airports instead of the principal airport serving a given region.

For example, if you wanted to travel from Pittsburgh to the Boston area on prime Thanksgiving travel days, you could do so for $607 round-trip if you were to fly to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) with Delta Air Lines.

Google Flights Pittsburgh to Boston for $607 round-trip

Or, you could fly to nearby Providence (PVD) for a comparatively reasonable $387 round-trip on the same dates with new airline Breeze.

Google Flights Pittsburgh to Providence for $387 round-trip

Use Google Flights to find the cheapest destination

If you’re not dead-set on one particular destination, but just know that you want to get away for the holiday, you should use Google Flights’ Explore function. The free service allows you to see which destination has the cheapest airfare.

Google Flights Google Flights Explore is a great tool for flexible travelers

The Explore function allows you to search with specific dates or with flexible dates within a given month. You can choose your origin city and let Google do the work for you. From there, you can simply click the destination that appeals to you and fits in your budget and proceed to book your flights.

Google Flights also allows you to set fare alerts, and it will email you if and when the cost of a given ticket increases or decreases. This is especially helpful if you set alerts months in advance of when you intend to travel so you can jump on a good deal if it comes around.

Stay away from low-cost carriers (if you can)

Many budget airlines have made strides in recent years to improve both their operations and customer experience. However, while they may offer cheap fares, they are notorious for charging significant fees for any extras you may want like checked luggage, seat selection, carry-on bags and, in some cases, even water.

And, while “legacy” carriers like American, Delta and United have emulated the low-cost experience with basic economy fares, you can avoid them simply by purchasing a “normal” economy ticket. But if you choose to fly a low-cost carrier, you run a greater risk of getting delayed or even stuck if weather or other factors hinder your flights.

Getty Images The lowest fare may not always be the best choice

Legacy carriers typically have larger fleets and greater flight frequencies, meaning you have a better chance of getting reacommodated to your final destination should something go wrong on the day of travel.

Use your points and miles

If you’re not having much luck finding flights that fit in your budget, you can turn to any points or miles you have from flying or from spending on a travel rewards credit card.

All of the major US airlines have their own loyalty programs. If you’ve taken a flight with American, Delta, United, Southwest or JetBlue, for example, in the past and added your frequent flyer number to the reservation, you will have been rewarded with points and miles in return for your business.

And, if you’ve gotten enough points and miles saved up in your accounts that have been resting dormant throughout the pandemic, Thanksgiving may be the best time to put them to use.

For example, you could put your United Airlines MileagePlus miles to use on a flight from New York to San Francisco around the Thanksgiving holiday. A round-trip nonstop flight from Monday, Nov. 22, to Monday, Nov. 29, will cost you 41,200 miles and just $11.20 in taxes and fees rather than $431 for the same flights.

United Airlines A round-trip flight from NYC to San Francisco using miles

While you won’t be getting the best value from your miles in an instance like this, if you’re interested in saving money, it’s a no-brainer.

Keep in mind, too, that if you don’t have enough United miles in your account right now, you can also transfer them in from Chase’s Ultimate Rewards program. If you hold onto a Chase Sapphire card and earn Ultimate Rewards, those points transfer at a 1-to-1 rate to United Airlines instantly.

In general, using points and miles to book flights around popular travel times is easier when you’re booking far in advance, but as the above example shows, if you have some flexibility and points and miles saved up, you can find good deals, even at this stage of the game.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you haven’t nailed down your travel plans yet, now’s the time to do so. While it’s typically an expensive time to travel, it’s still possible to find affordable airfare for this year’s holiday.