Australia PM announces net-zero pledge, but no new emissions cuts ahead of COP26

(CNN) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that his government had agreed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, after international allies, Australian state leaders and the country's business community dialed up pressure on the leader to do so.

Dozens of countries have put forward plans to reach net-zero -- where greenhouse gas emissions are reduced and any remaining emissions are removed from the atmosphere -- ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, which begin on Sunday.

Morrison's announcement comes after a breakthrough in negotiations with members of the Nationals, a party that Morrison's Liberals -- which is Australia's center-right party -- has a long-standing alliance with.

"Our decision to now agree to a plan to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050 has not been taken lightly," Morrison wrote in an opinion piece titled "The Australian Way," which the Prime Minster's Office sent to journalists.

"We didn't just agree to this without carefully thinking through all the consequences and impacts, especially in rural and regional areas."

