Sudan Prime Minister's house surrounded and top government officials reportedly arrested

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) The Khartoum home of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appears to be surrounded by the military, according to images from the scene.

It is unclear if the military is there to protect Hamdok, of if he is under house arrest in the capital

Various top government officials have also reportedly been arrested and taken to prison by men wearing military police uniforms, according to witnesses to the arrests posting on social media as well as Reuters and other media on the ground, citing unnamed government sources.

Those arrested reportedly include government ministers and members of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. CNN cannot independently verify the arrests.

Witnesses said as of Monday morning local time, demonstrators are gathering in the streets of the capital in protest of the arrests, lighting bonfires and setting up roadblocks.

