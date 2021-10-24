Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, October 24, in Plumas County, California. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires.
Noah Berger/AP

In pictures: West coast braces for a barrage of weather hazards

Updated 9:04 PM ET, Sun October 24, 2021

A "bomb cyclone" with hurricane-like strength and a chart-topping "atmospheric river" coincided Sunday and are forecast to continue into Monday, unleashing flooding rains, wet snow, strong winds and coastal surf across the western United States.

Santa Barbara County officials upgraded a recent evacuation warning to an evacuation order for parts of the Alisal Fire burn area. Concerns are mounting about dangerous debris flows developing as heavy rain is forecast to fall over the recently scorched earth.

The National Weather Service has flash flood watches across a large expanse of central and northern California. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts exceeding 10 inches, will lead to localized flash flooding, mudslides and rockslides.

A couple pushes a vehicle away from a flooded area in Fairfield, California, on October 24.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Workers try to divert water into drains during pouring rain on October 24 in Marin City, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Heavy waves break against the coast on October 24 in Depoe Bay, Oregon.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
A firefighter persuades a resident to evacuate after being trapped by floodwaters in Santa Rosa, California, on October 24.
Ethan Swope/AP
Workers clear branches from a road in Forestville, California, on October 24.
Ethan Swope/AP