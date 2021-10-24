2 children were killed and 8 other people injured when a car lost control at Texas drag race

(CNN) Two young boys were killed Saturday afternoon in Kerrville, Texas, after a vehicle taking part in a drag racing event lost control and struck spectators, police said.

The Kerrville Police Department said in a statement that the boys were 6 and 8 years old. Eight other people were injured, including two other children, the statement said. The youngest among those hurt is a 3-month-old girl.

The event, Airport Race Wars 2, was taking place at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, around 70 miles from San Antonio.

The event held several races in multiple categories. A total of $10,000 in prize money was set to be awarded, according an advertising flyer

Police said the vehicle lost control and before crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators.

Read More