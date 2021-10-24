Police believe they found the body of a New Hampshire boy who went missing over a month ago

(CNN) Authorities in Massachusetts say they believe they found the body of Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was last seen in Merrimack, New Hampshire over a month ago.

The boy's body was found on Saturday morning in Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, about 20 miles southeast of Boston, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said during a press conference on Saturday.

A state police cadaver dog discovered Elijah's soil-covered body in what investigators referred to as a grave, according to New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell.

"We are very saddened about this situation -- about Elijah's death -- the fact that he was disposed of down here in the woods," Morrell said. "Our sympathies go out to his family and friends of the family, and to the community who's mourning his death."

After interviewing several witnesses, Morrell told CNN affiliate WMUR last week investigators believe they narrowed down the time frame Elijah went missing back to September 1.

