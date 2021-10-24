As the Ahmaud Arbery trial starts, activists from across the country are showing up to support him and his family

(CNN) "I love my people! I love my Black people!" said Marcus Arbery, Sr. this week as he neared the steps of the Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Georgia, during jury selection proceedings in the trial against the three men charged in the killing of his 25-year-old son Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia in February 2020.

Arbery Sr. was speaking directly to a group of supporters who traveled to Brunswick from across the country to support the family.

"We love you too!" replied the small crowd surrounding him, some of them spontaneously embracing Arbery Sr.

The supporters are part of the Washington, DC, based group Transformative Justice Coalition, which says it "seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice & equality in the US & abroad."

The group, led by lawyers Barbara Arnwine and Darryl Jones, planned for a "week of action" organizing daily activities in support of the Arbery family to coincide with the start of jury selection. TJC bused in 70 people from cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee, New York, Philadelphia, Birmingham and Atlanta.

Read More