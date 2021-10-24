Indian captain Kohli vows to rectify mistakes after T20 World Cup loss to Pakistan

(CNN) India captain Virat Kohli denied his team underestimated Pakistan in Sunday's high-profile Twenty20 World Cup contest and said they know what went wrong in the thumping by their arch-rivals.

India went into the match with a 12-0 record in World Cups against their neighbors but Pakistan snapped that streak with a 10-wicket romp at Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli reacted with incredulity when asked if their unblemished track record made them complacent ahead of the Group 2 blockbuster.

"You don't go out there to take anything lightly, especially a team like Pakistan who on their day can beat anyone in the world," Kohli, who will relinquish India's Twenty20 captaincy after the tournament, told reporters.

"This is a game that has to be respected, and we are a team that definitely respects the game... We never take any opposition lightly. Neither do we differentiate between oppositions, that's how we play our cricket."

