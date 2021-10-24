Children are expected to be eligible for the vaccine in early November, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

(CNN) The nation's top infectious disease expert says some 28 million children ages 5 to 11 in the United States may be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine in the first two weeks of November.

With the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory group set to discuss a vaccine for children this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, said on ABC's "This Week Sunday" he is optimistic children can get shots in the first two weeks of November.

"You never want to get ahead of the FDA in their regulatory decisions, nor do you want to get ahead of the CDC and their advisers on what the recommended would be," Fauci told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "But if you look at the data that's been made public and announced by the company, the data looked good as to the efficacy and the safety."

On Friday, both Pfizer and the FDA publicly released documents on the efficacy of a children's dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. Company data found the vaccine was 90.7% effective against symptomatic disease in children ages 5 to 11 and the FDA said the benefits in giving the vaccine to children outweighed the risks.

The FDA independent vaccine advisory board will meet Tuesday to discuss whether Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for younger kids.