Fresh Ethiopian air force strikes hit Tigray region

(CNN) The Ethiopian government's air force carried out two air strikes in the northern region of Tigray, government spokesperson Legese Tulu told CNN Sunday.

One of the strikes hit a military command post and training center belonging to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) -- the region's ruling party -- in the city of Mai Tsebri, according to Legese.

A second strike targeted the town of Adwa where Legese alleged the TPLF were manufacturing military equipment and fake Ethiopian National Defense Forces uniforms.

The strikes are part of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed major offensive against the TPLF, which began last year. Thousands of civilians have since been killed , while more than 2 million have been displaced.

TPLF denied that the Ethiopian air force had hit military targets in Tigray on Sunday, and instead said the strikes targeted a hospital and a textile factory.