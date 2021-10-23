Turkey's president has ordered 10 ambassadors to be declared 'persona non grata' for backing jailed activist

(CNN) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the U.S., France, and Germany, be declared "persona non grata" after calling for the release of jailed Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Persona non grata literally means "an unwelcome person."

"I gave the necessary instructions to our minister of foreign affairs," Erdogan said in a speech Saturday. "I told him what to do. I said that you will deal with these 10 ambassadors being declared persona non grata as soon as possible."

The Turkish president added the ambassadors should leave the country if they do not understand Turkey.

If the country's Foreign Ministry takes the order, it can move forward with the process without further approval. This step could pave the way for their expulsions.

