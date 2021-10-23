A multi-day severe storm event will impact more than 50 million people from Oklahoma to New Jersey

(CNN) A potent system in the central US is stirring up severe weather this weekend that will move eastward early next week, impacting more than 50 million people.

This system will move into an area with above-average temperatures and a lot of moisture surging in from the Gulf of Mexico, creating the perfect environment for thunderstorms.

By Monday that same system will push into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the country, impacting more than 50 million people.

Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are the main threats from this system, forecasters say.

Here's the updated severe weather outlook for Sunday evening into Sunday night. All severe wx threats are possible, with damaging winds being the primary hazard possible in AR. Even so, large hail and tornadoes will also be possible. #arwx pic.twitter.com/SOEx6X63Lb — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) October 23, 2021

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued a slight risk, level 2 of 5, of severe storms for portions of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska on Saturday. The primary threat looks to be isolated large hail, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Read More