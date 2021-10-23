Suspect in 2018 mass shooting outside New Orleans strip mall has been charged, police say

(CNN) A man faces multiple murder charges in a mass shooting more than three years ago outside a New Orleans strip mall that left three people dead and seven others wounded, officials said Friday.

Jamal Smith, 32, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in the assault that happened on July 28, 2018, New Orleans police said in a news release.

CNN defines a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

Smith was apprehended with help from a Crimestoppers tip indicating he was one of two gunmen who carried out the shooting. He is the first defendant police named in the assault. He's currently held in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, on various weapons and drug charges.

The shooting claimed the lives of Kurshaw Jackson, 38; Taiesha Watkins, 27; and Jeremiah Lee, 28, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner, who identified the victims at the time.

