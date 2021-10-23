(CNN) One person was killed and seven more were injured in a shooting incident at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University (FVSU) in Georgia on Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating the fatal overnight shooting, the agency said in a tweet.

It was Homecoming weekend at FVSU when the tragic incident occurred blocks away from the university campus, which is still an "active scene," according to GBI.

The individual who died was not an FVSU student, GBI confirmed, and the seven injured are in stable condition.

FVSU students were in attendance at the off-campus party, the university said in a statement

