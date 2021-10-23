Leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, Crown Prince MBS says

(CNN) Saudi Arabia plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) said Saturday ahead of COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference.

The country aims to reach its goal "through its circular carbon economy approach in line with the kingdom's development plans," bin Salman said at the Saudi Green Initiative forum.

State-run Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, plans to achieve the same by 2050, Aramco President and CEO Armin Nasser said at the forum.

The Crown Prince added Saudi Arabia will plant more than 450 million trees as part of the first phase of afforestation initiatives and rehabilitate degraded lands to increase protected areas in the kingdom to more than 20%, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince also said Saudi Arabia will be transforming Riyadh into "one of the world's most sustainable cities."

Read More