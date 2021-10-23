Greece Mediterranean diet
A traditional Greek salad, called horiatiki, has no lettuce. Instead, it's packed with plump, juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and onions, as well as several of the many varieties of Greek olives, and topped with large pieces of fresh feta and a dash of olive oil.
Taramasalata is a classic Greek dip made of fish roe, olive oil, lemon juice, grated onions and day-old bread.
Called the "original energy bar," pasteli is a treasured Greek candy made for centuries from honey and sesame seeds. This protein-packed treat can also be made from crushed nuts and a bit of citrus peel.
Marithia are small, fried fish that you can eat from head to tail.
In Greece, dolmades can be much more than tiny rolls of grape leaves stuffed with a vegetable rice mixture. Green peppers and tomatoes are frequently used, served with yogurt and the traditional fries.
A Greek tradition, moussaka layers a rich tomato meat sauce with slices of eggplant. On top is a decadent béchamel sauce.
Greeks serve small helpings of a chunky jam-like spread with a spoon as a sign of hospitality -- hence the name "spoon sweet."
Called one of the world's top 10 sunsets, the setting sun in Santorini, Greece, is a lure for lovers.
This dish, made from the ancient grain bulgur, is laced with tiny diced cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh herbs, as well as lemon juice and olive oil.
Spices are a huge part of the Mediterranean diet, offering rich flavor in place of salt. Stores carry more varieties than you can count.
As an appetizer or welcoming first course, Greek olives can be served with rusks, pan-fried in olive oil until crunchy.
The Greek island of Milos is famous for its moonscape-like Sarakiniko beach. On the day I visited, the wind could knock you over as you tried to take a picture.