Chelsea puts seven goals past beleaguered Norwich in one-sided Premier League clash

(CNN) Very few people would have given Norwich hope of avoid a record-extending sixth relegation from the Premier League before the season had even begun, but that number is likely to now be zero.

The Canaries suffered a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of league leader Chelsea on Saturday in what was one of the most one-sided matches you are ever likely to see in the English top flight.

Defeat keeps winless Norwich rock bottom of the Premier League, with just two points from nine matches and a staggering goal difference of minus 21.

At the opposite end of the table, Chelsea extended its lead over Liverpool in second place to four points, though Jurgen Klopp's side plays its game in hand against Manchester United on Sunday.

There were early signs that this was going to be a long afternoon for Norwich and its supporters, as Mason Mount opened the scoring inside 10 minutes.

