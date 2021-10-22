Najin, one of the world's last northern white rhinos, retires from breeding

(CNN) Hopes that mankind can save the northern white rhino from extinction appeared more remote than ever this week, after scientists announced they will retire one of the last two living northern white rhinos from a breeding program.

Najin, a 32-year-old northern white rhino -- who, along with her daughter Fatu is one of only two left in the world -- will no longer be harvested for eggs for "ethical" reasons, the team of researchers from the BioRescue consortium announced in a press release Thursday.

Rhinos are targeted by poachers, fueled by the belief in Asia that their horns cure various ailments. As a result, the northern white rhino subspecies is on the brink of extinction.

Najin, who was born at a safari park in Czech Republic in 1989, was moved to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya in 2009 as part of a breeding program to revive the population.

Fatu, pictured here in July at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, is now the last white rhino in the breeding program.

She was moved there with her daughter, Fatu, along with the world's last two male northern white rhinos -- who died in 2014 and 2018.

Read More