First grade students at Colin L. Powell Elementary school in Centreville, Virginia, watch a video of Gen. Colin Powell on Tuesday, October 19. Powell, a trailblazing military leader who went on to become the first Black secretary of state, died at the age of 84 due to complications from Covid-19, his family said. See his life and career
Kenny Holston/Getty Images

The week in 37 photos

Updated 2:43 AM ET, Fri October 22, 2021

First grade students at Colin L. Powell Elementary school in Centreville, Virginia, watch a video of Gen. Colin Powell on Tuesday, October 19. Powell, a trailblazing military leader who went on to become the first Black secretary of state, died at the age of 84 due to complications from Covid-19, his family said. See his life and career
Kenny Holston/Getty Images

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, died from complications from Covid-19, his family said. He was 84.

He was the country's first Black national security adviser when he served at the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency, and he was the youngest chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

Powell's popularity soared during the 1991 Gulf War, when he became one of the administration's most trusted spokesmen. He was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in March 1991 "in recognition of his exemplary performance in planning and coordinating" the US response to Iraq's invasion.

He became George W. Bush's first Cabinet selection, and as Bush's top diplomat, he was tasked with building international support for the War on Terror. In 2003, he delivered a speech before the United Nations in which he presented evidence that the US intelligence community said proved Iraq had misled inspectors and hid weapons of mass destruction. He later called his UN speech a "blot" that will forever be on his record.

Take a look at other stories that made headlines from October 14-21, as well as some photos that just caught our eye.

Remnants of an aircraft, which burst into flames when it struck a fence during takeoff, lie in a field near Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, Texas, on Tuesday, October 19. No major injuries were reported in the crash.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle/AP
Gena Hoyer, right, hugs Debbi Hixon after Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who carried out the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder at Broward County Courthouse on Wednesday, October 20. Hoyer's Son, Luke, and Hixon's husband, Christopher, were both killed in the 2018 shooting.
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/AP
People shovel volcanic ash off a house on the Spanish island of La Palma on Thursday, October 14. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma has been erupting since September 19.
Saul Santos/AP
Queen Elizabeth II greets guests with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, at a reception for the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, October 19. The 95-year-old UK monarch spent Wednesday night at a hospital while undergoing "preliminary investigations," according to a Buckingham palace spokesperson, after abruptly canceling a planned trip to Northern Ireland this week.
Alastair Grant/Pool/AP
Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario slides into home to score ahead of the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, October 17. The Braves won the game 5 to 4.
Daniel Shirey/MLB/Getty Images
A man is reunited with family members following his release outside Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on October 18. Myanmar's junta announced Monday that it would free more than 5,600 people arrested for protesting against military rule since a coup in February.
AFP/Getty Images
</