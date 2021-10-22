The moment domesticated horses changed the course of human history is now revealed

(CNN) The domestication of horses changed the course of human history, but scientists have tried for years to figure out when and where this crucial event happened. Now, evidence from a new study using DNA analysis suggests horses were first domesticated 4,200 years ago in the steppes of the Black Sea region, part of modern-day Russia, before spreading across Asia and Europe in the centuries that followed.

It has been incredibly difficult to pin down when and where horse domestication occurred because it's a less obvious shift than that seen with animals like domesticated cattle, which experienced a change in size. Instead, the researchers had to work off of indirect evidence, such as tooth damage that suggested the wearing of bridles or even horse symbolism across cultures, said lead study author and paleogeneticist Ludovic Orlando, research director at the French National Center for Anthropobiology & Genomics of Toulouse for University of Toulouse--Paul Sabatier in France.

"Tracing human activity in the archaeological record is a difficult task, and even more difficult when it comes to reconstructing ancient relationships with horses, from which we often have only fragmented material, like horse bones, available to study," said study coauthor William Taylor, an assistant professor and curator of archaeology at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History.

With this latest study, an international team of scientists collected and sequenced genomes from the remains of 273 ancient horses found across Europe and Asia and compared them to the DNA of modern horses to determine their origin.

The study published Wednesday in the journal Nature

All modern domestic horses can be traced to ancestors from 4,200 years ago.

