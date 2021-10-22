Dinosaur fossil from a supposed huge carnivore actually belongs to something else

(CNN) A dinosaur fossil footprint found about 50 years ago is from a plant-eating dinosaur -- not a huge meat-eating dinosaur as previously thought, according to a new study.

The footprint, which dates back to the Triassic Period about 220 million years ago, was initially thought to have come from a large dinosaur from the Eubrontes family, said lead study author Anthony Romilio, a technical assistant in the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences at the University of Queensland in Australia, in a statement.

He worked with a team of international researchers to reanalyze the fossil and found the footprint belonged to the Prosauropod, an herbivorous dinosaur. This would make the footprint the only physical evidence of any Triassic-age Prosauropod in Australia, Romilio said.

The fossil was discovered in a coal mine in Ipswich, a city west of Brisbane, nearly 656 feet (200 meters) underground. Scientists at the time estimated the creature that made the footprint to have legs over 6 feet (2 meters) tall, which would have made it the largest carnivorous dinosaur of the Triassic period, he said.

Romilio wasn't buying it -- in part because of a lack of consistent data regarding the fossil.

