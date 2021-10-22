Severe storms with tornadoes threaten the central US this weekend

(CNN) As the country transitions from the heat of summer to the cold of winter, the clash between seasons will trigger severe storms, including tornadoes, this weekend in the central United States.

A system developing in the Southern Plains on I wiFriday will become the focus of severe weather Saturday and Sunday. This system will move into some very warm and moist air, creating the perfect environment for impactful thunderstorms.

"It will very much feel like spring ahead of the approaching storm system," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "Afternoon temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal with surging Gulf of Mexico humidity mixing in."

Storms will fire up late Saturday in eastern Kansas after a round of morning thunderstorms rolls through the southern part of the state into Missouri.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center issued a slight risk, level 2 of 5, of severe storms for northeastern Kansas on Saturday. The primary threat looks to be isolated large hail, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Read More