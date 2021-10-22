Ohio mixes up Wright Brothers' commemorative license plate

(CNN) Now, let's play a game of spot the difference!

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles was forced to announce a new license plate to commemorate the Wright Brothers on Thursday after getting the design mixed up.

The OBMV tweeted the announcement Thursday morning launching the license plate in honor of Dayton's Orville and Wilbur Wright , the inventors of the credited first flight by a manned aircraft.

Take a look at this tweet and see if you can spot the difference.

This morning Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled Ohio's new standard license plate. The new plate will be available to drivers starting Dec. 29. Ohio last updated its standard license plate design in 2013. pic.twitter.com/tIOaeycgh5 — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 21, 2021

Do you see it? The banner is trailing from the wrong end of the historic plane.

