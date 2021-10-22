A Utah school district ignored hundreds of racial harassment complaints against Black and Asian American students, DOJ says

(CNN) Black and Asian American students were harassed at a school district in Utah for years and officials deliberately ignored complaints from parents and students, a federal civil rights investigation found.

The Justice Department detailed the disturbing pattern at the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah in a report and settlement agreement released this week. The agency had been investigating the school district since July 2019.

Black students were called the n-word, told "you are my slave" by other students and told their skin was dirty or "looked like feces" numerous times. Meanwhile, Asian American students were called slurs and told to "go back to China," the report states.

The school district had knowledge of the hostile environment and documents showed records of at least 212 incidents in which Black students were called the n-word in 27 schools between 2015-2020, according to the Justice Department.

But district officials frequently ignored the complaints, dismissed them, and at times "told Black and Asian-American students not to be so sensitive or made excuses for harassing students by explaining that they were 'not trying to be racist,''" the DOJ report states.

